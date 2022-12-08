'Every Promise Will Be Fulfilled': Rahul Gandhi To Himachal Pradesh After Win

With the Congress winning the Himachal Pradesh elections on Thursday, party leaders thanked the people of state for reposing faith in it, and said the party is committed to fulfil the 10 promises it made to the electorate.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the people of Himachal and credited them and party leaders for the victory of his party.

"We heartily thank the people of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh. With folded hands, we congratulate all the sisters and brothers of Himachal Pradesh for expressing their faith in the Congress party. Congress party is committed to fulfill the 10 promises made to the people of Himachal Pradesh," he also said while thanking the people and workers in Himachal Pradesh.

Mr Kharge said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has also helped in this win and thanked former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her support in these elections. He said it is a long journey ahead and "we will all sit together and discuss the way forward".

"This victory is of all of you. Thank you Himachal Pradesh," the party said in a tweet in Hindi from its official handle.

The Congress now will be in power in three states on its own and in as many others -- Jharkhand, Bihar and Tamil Nadu -- in alliance.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication are truly behind this victory," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest," Gandhi added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who extensively campaigned in Himachal in Rahul Gandhi's absence, congratulated the people of the state for ensuring the Congress victory.

"This victory is the victory of the resolution of the people of Himachal for the issues and progress," she said, while lauding the role of all party leaders.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal thanked the people of Himachal "for voting out the divisive BJP from Dev Bhumi".

"Deepest gratitude to countless party workers in the ground & leaders of @INCHimachal and also to @priyankagandhi. @INCIndia is committed to ensure a progressive, developed & inclusive Himachal Pradesh." Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his party would protect its MLAs from the fear of poaching by the BJP. Baghel was the party's senior observer for Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh congratulated the people of the state for the party's victory in the state.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Himachal and party workers for the huge victory of the Congress in Himachal assembly elections. This is the victory of all of you," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Himachal Pradesh result is a definite morale booster for the Congress. The PM (Prachar Mantri)'s high voltage campaign in the home state of the BJP President failed significantly. The pledges made to the people of Himachal by the Congress will be fulfilled." Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said, "The beauty of democracy lies not in the power of any party but in the power of the people." AICC in-charge for party affairs in Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the party workers did well and thanked all the leaders for campaigning in the elections.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma hoped the Congress victory in Himachal Pradesh will have ripple effect in states going to poll next year.

He said he was happy that the people of Himachal Pradesh demonstrated wisdom and maturity to give the Congress a decisive victory and a stable majority.

"Delighted over the victory of Congress in my home state Himachal Pradesh. I thank our people, the voters and people of Himachal who have demonstrated wisdom and maturity to give Congress a decisive victory and stable majority," he said.

"The victory will have resonance and a ripple effective in states that will go to elections next year," he also said.

Sharma, a member of the G23 grouping, had campaigned for the party in Himachal assembly polls, but later had lamented that the party did not utilise his services well.

"Equally also congratulating all the Congress workers for their spirited campaign and not overwhelmed by BJP's carpet bombing and unprecedented use of resources. Devbhomi has sent a message, loud and clear -- withdraw the Agniveer scheme and restore the old pension scheme," he said on Twitter.

He said a united congress will provide a government that will take forward the developmental agenda and fulfil the promises made to the people.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala congratulated people party workers.

"Truth and progress have won while lies and deceit have failed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has achieved a simple majority in Himachal Pradesh, winning 39 seats and leading in another.

The party has, however, not performed well in Gujarat which the BJP won a landslide victory.

"In democracy, there is victory and defeat. We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Gujarat. We will continue to raise the day-to-day issues of 7 crore brothers and sisters of Gujarat in the role of an alert opposition. We will strengthen the organization afresh, this is our promise. We are with every citizen of Gujarat," Kharge said.

"Without compromising on our ideology, we will keep fighting and remove our shortcomings. We will continue to fight. In a democracy there is loss and victory but we will try and will work on our shortcomings and will continue our ideological fight," he also said.

Jairam Ramesh said the result in Gujarat is disappointing.

"Congress was up against: a 3 party alliance of BJP, AAP & MIM; a campaign of provocative polarisation; machinery of state and Centre. Our voteshare gives us hope and confidence for rebuilding and revival. We are the only alternative in Gujarat." However, he also said a "desperate PM" was trying to spin the Gujarat victory beyond what it deserves. "The fact is that the BJP has LOST everywhere else. Mr. Modi's drumbeaters also need a sense of perspective on Gujarat. In 1980, Congress won 141 and in 1985, 149 of 182 seats. Let this not be forgotten."

K C Venugopal tweeted, "We accept the Gujarat election verdict in all humility. The unholy nexus between AAP & BJP was instrumental in dividing the secular votes to script the saffron victory. The Congress party will deeply probe & introspect the reasons for this debacle & will take corrective measures."

AICC secretary Vineet Punia said, "We accept the Gujarat election verdict in all humility, but it's a matter of record that AAP & AIMIM worked hard to help BJP. AAP won only 5 seats & second in only 35 seats but paved way for BJP's win in Gujarat."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)