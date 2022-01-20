5 Facts On Karhal, From Where Akhilesh Yadav May Fight UP Polls

New Delhi:
- Karhal is seen to be one of the safest options for Akhilesh Yadav; he can concentrate on his campaign across the state without being tied to one seat.
- Karhal is one of the five assembly segments in Mainpuri, the constituency that Akhilesh Yadav's father and Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav represented in parliament five times.
- Karhal has voted for a Samajwadi Party candidate in every election since 1993, except for five years between 2002 and 2007, when the BJP won.
- The BJP candidate who won from Karhal later joined the Samajwadi Party.
- The Karhal seat is currently held by Samajwadi MLA Sobaran Yadav.