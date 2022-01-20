5 Facts On Karhal, From Where Akhilesh Yadav May Fight UP Polls



Karhal is seen to be one of the safest options for Akhilesh Yadav (File)

  1. Karhal is seen to be one of the safest options for Akhilesh Yadav; he can concentrate on his campaign across the state without being tied to one seat.
  2. Karhal is one of the five assembly segments in Mainpuri, the constituency that Akhilesh Yadav's father and Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav represented in parliament five times.
  3. Karhal has voted for a Samajwadi Party candidate in every election since 1993, except for five years between 2002 and 2007, when the BJP won.
  4. The BJP candidate who won from Karhal later joined the Samajwadi Party.
  5. The Karhal seat is currently held by Samajwadi MLA Sobaran Yadav.

