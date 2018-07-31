"What Does Congress Want," Kiren Rijiju Over Rahul Gandhi's NRC Remarks

Assam NRC: Kiren Rijiju's remarks came a day after Mr Gandhi said that the draft NRC issued on Monday that excluded more than 40 lakh applicants has created a "massive" sense of "insecurity" in the state.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2018 13:43 IST
New Delhi: 

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for opposing the National Register of Citizens or NRC draft released on Monday despite claiming that the document was the "century-old party's baby."

"Rahul Gandhi says that the National Register of Citizens is Congress' baby and its implementation has been tardy under the BJP government which means it should be carried out more rigorously. But on the floor of the house his party opposes the NRC process. What does the Congress want?" the Minister of State for Home Affairs tweeted.

Mr Rijiju's remarks came a day after Mr Gandhi said that the draft NRC issued on Monday that excluded more than 40 lakh applicants has created a "massive" sense of "insecurity" in the state.

Mr Gandhi in a Facebook post said on Monday, "The National Register of Citizens (NRC) was initiated by the United Progressive Alliance under Manmohan Singhji to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985.

"However, the manner in which this exercise has been undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the centre and in the state of Assam leaves much to be desired. There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam, of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state," he said.

After the release of the draft, the central government has urged people not to panic as "ample opportunity" will be given to the applicants if they file claims and objections between August 30 and September 28 before the final list is prepared.

The final list will be ready by December 31.

