Rahul Gandhi's Conduct Inappropriate In Parliament, Say 200 Ex-Officials

Hundreds of retired bureaucrats and former military officers have accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of undermining the dignity and decorum of parliament and demanded an apology from the Congress leader.

Questioning Gandhi's conduct, over 200 signatories noted in a joint letter that on March 12, Opposition MPs defied Speaker Om Birla's directives and staged a protest within the parliament complex.

Last Thursday, several opposition MPs staged a protest near parliament's 'Makar Dwar' over LPG concerns; some were seen with mock-brick stoves and raising slogans. Hitting out, the BJP stressed the parliament is not a picnic spot.

Such actions undermine parliamentary decorum and weaken democratic institutions, especially when the Leader of Opposition is involved, the letter argued, emphasizing that parliament is the highest constitutional forum and its dignity must always be upheld.

Gandhi and other opposition MPs were seen sitting on parliament stairs and having tea and biscuits, the signatories noted, an act that they described as inappropriate and contrary to parliamentary dignity.

Parliament's stairs are not a venue for any form of political demonstration or symbolic activism, and such behaviour reflects a lack of respect for the institution, they contended.

The letter stressed that parliament is regarded as the "Temple of Democracy," where serious deliberations on issues of national importance ought to take place. But such activities transform parliament into a stage for political theatrics rather than a forum for meaningful deliberation, it alleged.

Gandhi's actions inside and outside parliament debase the standard of public discourse and disrupt parliamentary proceedings, thereby resulting in a wastage of public time and resources, the signatories contended.

The retired officials expressed particular concern over his behaviour since he holds the constitutional office of the Leader of the Opposition. Questioning the government is a democratic right, but while exercising this right, the credibility of the nation's democratic institutions must not be undermined, it stressed.

Describing his conduct as detrimental to the strengthening of democratic institutions, the signatories appealed to Gandhi to apologise to the nation and introspect about his behaviour.