Final Assam Citizens List To Be Published By December 31: Home Ministry

The notification was signed by Sailesh, Registrar General of Citizen Registration.

The final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is being updated in Assam, will be published by December this year, the Home Ministry announced today.

The declaration came on a day the draft NRC, a list of Assam's citizens, was published with exclusion of 40.7 lakh out of a total 3.29 crore applicants.

The Registrar General of Citizen Registration has notified that the enumeration in connection with updating of the NRC, 1951, in Assam shall be completed within December 31, 2018, the notification said.

The notification was signed by Sailesh, Registrar General of Citizen Registration.

Sailesh today released the draft NRC in Guwahati at a press conference.

