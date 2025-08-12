YouTuber Arrested For "Derogatory Comments" On Assamese Community

A woman was arrested in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory statements against the Assamese community. The arrest took place after a group -- Bir Lachit Sena - filed a complaint against her.

"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused made some derogatory statements against a community. After initial investigation, the woman has been arrested by officers of the Lahorighat police station," said Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das said.

Sources added the accused not been granted bail.

The woman, a YouTuber, has been accused of making defamatory statements against Assamese people in a recent video.

Meanwhile Assam's Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has made an allegation that the influencer who abused the Assamese community is a 'well-known Congress supporter'.

"These are the kind of people the Congress IT Cell relies on to get reach and peddle their agenda," the minister posted on social media handle X.

"Even Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa Dangoriya highlighted this in his press conference. Yet, the Congress party has not condemned these vile remarks. What does this silence mean? Is this the official stand of Congress towards Assam and the Assamese people? How many more such influencers has Congress appointed to insult our land, culture and identity? Assam deserves answers and an apology" he added.

The Congress is yet to respond to this allegation.