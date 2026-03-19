"People Deserve Clarity": Assam's Pradyut Bordoloi's Son Returns Congress Ticket

After Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi quit the Congress to join BJP, his son Prateek has decided not to contest as a nominee of the grand old party in the upcoming assembly polls. In a letter to Congress chief and the chairman of its Central Election Committee Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, Prateek said he would continue to remain a party member.

"With utmost respect and a deep sense of responsibility towards the party, I wish to convey my decision to withdraw my candidacy from the Margherita Assembly Constituency. In the present circumstances, following my father's decision to join another political party, I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate," he said in his letter.

The people of Margherita and Congress workers "deserve absolute clarity" and confidence in the party's candidate, stressed Prateek Bordoloi. "It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position," he added.

He said that his decision is guided purely by his respect for the organisation and his desire to uphold the values and discipline of the Congress party.

"However, I wish to reiterate that my faith in the ideals of the Congress remains unwavering. I will continue to work for the party and for the development of Margherita in whatever capacity the leadership deems appropriate," he underlined in his letter.

He said he remains grateful to the Congress leadership for placing trust in him over the years.

"I have had the privilege of being associated with the Indian National Congress from a very young age, and the ideals of the party have always shaped my political thinking and commitment to public life. The Congress has given me the platform to serve people and to believe in a vision of inclusive development and secular democracy. I remain grateful to the party leadership for the trust and encouragement extended to me over the years," his letter added.