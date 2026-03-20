Congress Leaders Switching Sides To Do 'Good Service': Assam BJP

In a significant political development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, several senior leaders from the opposition Indian National Congress, along with members from other parties and organisations, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. The joining programme was held in the presence of Assam BJP President and MP from Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia.

Among the prominent faces was senior leader Nav Talukdar, who recently resigned from the Congress and officially joined the BJP. The event also saw participation from members of All India Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and several youth organisations, marking a broad-based political shift.

Adding to the day's developments, newly joined BJP leader and former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi visited the BJP office for the first time and collected his official nomination papers as the party's candidate from the Dispur constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Dilip Saikia said, "Today in the BJP, many Congress senior leaders, along with their party workers, TMC, AAP and Youth union more than 400 members have joined BJP, so our party has become stronger. Due to the new joinee, our different Party contestants will get support and definitely with this political activist, we will be more powerful."

Responding to questions on the steady influx of Congress leaders into the BJP and criticism branding the party as "Cong-JP," Saikia launched a strong rebuttal.

He stated, "Whenever a politician joins a party, they try to find a way to do good service for the people and nation, but in the Congress party their is no one, therefore they are joining the BJP with no demand. In the future, they might get some important roles. Congress should think about its party. For the BJP, we do have from PM to Chief Minister, the central president to party workers, so they should understand their own situation. We have lots of leaders to correct amongst ourselves."

The mass induction is being seen as a boost to the BJP's electoral prospects in Assam.