Rebel Candidates, Friendly Fights Roadblocks In BJP's Assam Hat-Trick Dash

The BJP, which is looking to score a hat-trick in Assam, faces a challenge from dissident leaders upset after being denied tickets to contest the April 9 Assembly election. Also, despite several rounds of meetings between the BJP and its key ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the NDA allies may face off in friendly fights on some seats.

Nandita Garlosa, a sitting MLA and minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, was denied a ticket this time. She promptly joined the Congress and is contesting from Haflong, which she won last time.

Jayanta Kumar Das, former vice-president of the BJP's Assam unit, has quit the party and is contesting as an Independent from Dispur, where the BJP has fielded Congress turncoat Pradyut Bordoloi.

Amar Chand Jain, former BJP MLA from Katigorah, has joined Congress after the BJP denied him a ticket. He is now contesting from Katigorah as a Congress candidate.

This time, the BJP denied a poll pass to several senior leaders. These include veterans like former state BJP chief Siddhartha Bhattacharjee and five-time MLA Atul Bora. Dissidence among senior leaders and their supporters could prove to be a major challenge for the BJP.

There is a problem on the alliance front, too. The BJP and its ally, AGP, are contesting against each other on several seats. This will lead to division of votes and potentially benefit the Congress.

In the Sivasagar seat, the AGP fielded Prodip Hazarika as the NDA candidate, but the BJP has now fielded Kushal Dowari, leading to a friendly fight. The two will take on Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, who has allied with the Congress.

In the newly formed Chamaria constituency, the AGP fielded Nurul Islam after talks with the BJP. However, the BJP has now nominated Jyostna Kalita, setting the stage for a friendly fight.

"How the BJP tackles such a challenging situation would be something to see in the upcoming polls. The fight will be tough in some seats because of the dissidence factor," a senior party leader said. Some feel that these friendly fights may cost the BJP some seats in an election where it appears to be in a formidable position, as the opposition Congress struggles to put its house in order after big-ticket exits.

Rupam Goswami, chief spokesperson of the Assam BJP, dismissed concerns over dissidents. "We are a big party, and in every constituency, we have several leaders. There were several ticket aspirants, so there would be disappointments, but people are working for the party. Not many people want to contest as Independents and those who are may realise the stakes and withdraw," he said.