Himanta Sarma To Expand Cabinet On June 5, 9 MLAs Likely To Be Inducted

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state council of ministers will be expanded on June 5, less than a month after he began his second consecutive term following the NDA's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "I am pleased to inform that the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam will be expanded on 5 June 2026."

Sources indicated that eight to nine MLAs are likely to be inducted as Cabinet Ministers, with the possibility of appointing two Ministers of State as well.

"Many new faces can be seen in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet. From Barak valley, new faces can be inducted in the ministry. Two to three new faces from upper Assam can be inducted in the ministry. Priority has been given to the old ones but new faces are also there," a source said.

Political observers expect the expansion to accommodate a mix of experienced leaders and new entrants from the BJP and its alliance partners.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power for a third consecutive term in the state, winning 102 out of 126 seats in the April 9 elections. The BJP secured 82 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won 10 seats each.

Sarma was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term on May 12 by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and several other senior Union and state leaders.

Current Cabinet Composition

At present, the cabinet consists of the Chief Minister and four ministers who took oath earlier this month. These include BJP leaders Ajanta Neog and Rameswar Teli, AGP's Atul Bora, and BPF's Charan Boro.

The ministers currently hold the following portfolios: Rameswar Teli (Transformation and Development), Atul Bora (Panchayat and Rural Development), Charan Boro (Transport), and Ajanta Neog (Women and Child Development).

Before the formation of the new government, Sarma had indicated that the Assam cabinet could eventually have around 18 to 19 ministers, with the final composition to be decided in consultation with the party leadership.

Sarma's Delhi Visit

Meanwhile, Sarma began a four-day visit to the national capital on Saturday, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

The discussion focused on the early milestones and priorities of the newly formed NDA 3.0 government in Assam.

This was his first formal meeting with the Prime Minister since starting his second term. Sarma said he briefed the PM on the "headstart we are making in the NDA 3.0 Govt in Assam."

The chief minister said he also thanked Modi for his unstinted support and sought his continued blessings and guidance in the coming years.