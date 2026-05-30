Journalist Assaulted, Media Office Vandalised In Assam's Silchar

Concerns over the safety of journalists have resurfaced in Assam's Barak Valley after a young reporter was allegedly assaulted inside a media office and the premises vandalised by a group of unidentified men in Silchar.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in the town's Second Link Road area, where 25-year-old journalist Raju Das, associated with Bengali news platform Barak Bani, was allegedly attacked by a group of men who had entered the office under the pretext of holding a discussion.

Police have registered a case and detained one suspect for questioning. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to identify others who may have been involved.

According to the complaint filed with Rangirkhari Police Station, the accused first contacted the journalist over the phone before arriving at the media office.

The men allegedly entered the premises, claiming they wanted to discuss an issue. Once inside, they reportedly attacked the journalist. Raju Das sustained injuries during the assault and was rescued after colleagues intervened.

Family members said he suffered head injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Silchar, where doctors conducted medical examinations, including a CT scan. He has been advised hospitalisation and is currently in a stable condition.

The attack allegedly caused damage to the media office, with furniture and other items being vandalised during the incident.

The management of Barak Bani claimed that the journalist had previously faced intimidation over reports concerning alleged illegal activities, including betting and gambling operations. However, police have not yet established whether the attack was linked to his professional work.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Cachar, Rajat Pal, said investigators are pursuing multiple leads and questioning the detained suspect. Police officials said they are awaiting further evidence before determining the motive behind the attack. Authorities also stated that the journalist's formal statement will be recorded once doctors permit.

The incident has triggered strong reactions from journalists, civil society members and local residents, who have demanded swift action against those responsible. Media organisations in the region expressed concern over what they described as growing threats to press freedom and the safety of reporters.

The Silchar Press Club condemned the incident and announced plans to hold a protest, calling for stronger safeguards for journalists working in the region.

Police said the investigation is underway.