'Swear On Bhagavad Gita': Congress Challenges Himanta Sarma Over Asset Claims

The political war of words in Assam intensified after Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to deny allegations against his family by taking an oath on the Bhagavad Gita.

The challenge came hours after Sarma rejected Congress claims that his wife holds multiple passports and owns properties abroad.

Earlier, Congress Media and Publicity Department chief Pawan Khera, at a press conference on Sunday, alleged that Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, owns three passports and that the family has business interests worth Rs 52,000 crore in the United States.

Raising the issue again on Monday, Gogoi questioned Sarma's denial and accused him of hiding assets and business interests abroad while making allegations against political rivals.

Speaking to reporters after an election rally in Raha, the Assam Congress president repeated his demand and issued a public oath challenge.

"I told this yesterday, and I am again repeating it now... I can say under an oath on the Bhagavad Gita that I don't have any property in London as alleged by Sarma. Can he do that? I challenge him to come to a common place and to do the same under an oath on the Bhagavad Gita," Gogoi said.

The Congress leader said that if such properties were not declared in the election affidavit, Sarma could not now accept their existence, as it would lead to the cancellation of his candidature.

"The questions are simple -- does your wife possess a Golden Visa for Dubai? Do you or any family member own property there? Is the Golden visa on an Indian passport? Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma operate a business in a foreign country?" Gogoi said.

He further asked whether Sarma had disclosed his or his family's wealth and properties abroad in his election affidavit.

"Has Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed his or his family's wealth and properties abroad in his election affidavit? Sarma should welcome an investigation if he has nothing to hide," Gogoi said.

The Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha also said the party would act if it came to power in the State. He asserted that if the Congress comes to power in Assam, it would pursue investigations into Sarma's alleged undisclosed foreign holdings and business operations.

"Legal action will be taken against all illegal properties, businesses and networks linked to him," Gogoi said.

Since the row broke out, the Chief Minister, who is looking to secure a second term, has targeted Congress.

The state goes to polls on April 9. The votes will be counted on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)