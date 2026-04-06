Himanta Sarma Says Congress Used Pak-Linked Fake Documents To Target Wife

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that certain documents used by Congress leaders in recent press conferences were "fabricated" and linked to a Pakistani social media group. He also confirmed that his wife has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi in connection with the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said Congress leaders held two separate press conferences, one in Delhi and another in Guwahati, based on what he termed as fraudulent documents.

Sarma said that when such fabricated materials are used with the intention to influence electoral outcomes, stricter penal provisions may apply. "Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi and one in Guwahati. Normally, when issues are raised before the public using fraudulent documents, it attracts provisions such as Sections 420 and 468 of the IPC. There are corresponding provisions under the new BNS as well. When fabricated documents are used to influence the outcome of an election, it attracts more serious penal provisions," he said.

He further informed that his wife filed an FIR on Sunday and expressed confidence that the police would register the case under appropriate legal sections and take necessary action.

Sarma alleged that during internal research, his team found links between the materials presented in the press conference and a Pakistani social media group. According to him, several talk shows in Pakistan over the past 10 days had discussed the Assam elections, which he claimed was unusual.

"In the last 10 days, at least 10-11 talk shows in Pakistan have discussed the Assam election, which has never happened before. In each talk show, the conclusion was that Congress should win," he said.

Sarma claimed that a portion of a passport presented in the allegations could be traced through reverse image search to a social media group reportedly named "Pakistan in Ajman," where information about lost passports had been posted. He alleged that such details were misused to create fabricated documents.

He further argued that certain company registration documents cited in the allegations could easily be created online, and the registrations can be made by anyone by paying approximately $199 (around Rs 20,000).

"Our biggest allegation is why help was taken from a Pakistani social media group. The original material appears to have originated from this group. We will present all evidence before the court of law," Sarma added.

Sarma referred to social media activity dated March 27, claiming that prior indications about the controversy had emerged online.

The Congress party has not yet issued an official response to the latest allegations.