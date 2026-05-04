"Weakest Congress Leader": BJP's Attack On Gaurav Gogoi After Loss In Assam

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi after he lost from the Jorhat Assembly seat to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami.

“He is the weakest leader of the Congress party. He didn't have connections with common people in Assam and doesn't understand local sentiment. In Assam, you need a strong base and support. He was confined within the Congress leadership, and that is why he failed,” Sonowal told NDTV.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) speaks to NDTV on BJP's projected hattrick in Assam as trends show clear lead for the party in the state#ResultsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/FnuNxcsqnW — NDTV (@ndtv) May 4, 2026

Taking on the Congress more broadly, Sonowal said the party has lost credibility in the state. “In the last 55 years, whatever mischief they have committed… people of Assam will never excuse them, never forgive them. The kind of blunders they have made, they will have to face the penalty,” he added.

The BJP-led alliance has put up another strong show in Assam, leading in 99 seats. As numbers stand, the BJP looks set to form the government for a third consecutive term in the state.The Congress-led alliance is currently at 23 seats, while the AIUDF is leading in just 2 seats.

Sonowal added that concerns around corruption have also worked against the party. “People know that if Congress comes, corruption will also come. That is why they have brought back BJP with a massive mandate for a third term,” he said.

He also targeted the AIUDF by grouping it with the Congress. “Whether it is Congress or AIUDF, they are the protectors of illegal migrants. Desh ki janta ne usko nakar diya (The people of the country have rejected them),” he said.

He credited the BJP's governance for the strong mandate in Assam, saying, “Every person in Assam got social justice and equal economic upliftment. That is why they firmly believe that with BJP, there is peace, progress and dignity.”

The Union Minister further added that issues of identity and cultural preservation played a key role in the outcome.

“Particularly for the people of Assam, their identity, land, culture, heritage, language and above all their self-respect - everything will be well-protected. With this belief, they have brought BJP back to power,” Sonowal said.

Commenting on trends beyond Assam like in West Bengal, Sonowal said voters are increasingly backing the BJP due to the Centre's policies. “People are trying to give space to BJP as they now understand the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are always helping the poor and supporting society,” he said.

In the April 9 elections, Assam recorded a historic 85.91 per cent voter turnout, while also reporting its highest ever female voter turnout at 86.5 per cent.