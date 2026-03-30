Jobs, Youth Funding, Land Policy: What To Expect In BJP's Assam Manifesto

The Assam election manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to focus heavily on employment generation, financial support for young entrepreneurs and continuation of its land policy, according to sources familiar with the Sankalp Patra.

Sources indicate the party is likely to promise more than two lakh government jobs, building on its earlier commitment of one lakh jobs, which it has maintained has already been fulfilled. The proposed plan is expected to include clearing vacancies across departments and strengthening recruitment systems.

A major push towards self employment is also on the cards. The manifesto is expected to include a financial assistance scheme offering between two lakh and five lakh rupees to nearly ten lakh educated youth. The idea is to encourage local entrepreneurship and reduce dependence on government jobs.

On land policy, the party is likely to reiterate its stance on eviction drives. Sources say the Sankalp Patra may emphasise continued action to clear encroachments from forest areas and land identified as belonging to indigenous communities, a move that has remained politically significant in the state.

In the education sector, the manifesto is expected to propose free education and measures to expand access. There may also be a provision for financial assistance to teachers working in private institutions, a segment that has often raised concerns over pay and job security.

Cultural and tourism initiatives are also likely to find place in the document. Sources suggest the party may propose building large memorials and complexes dedicated to key saints and cultural figures of Assam. In parallel, high end eco-tourism circuits and an expanded homestay scheme are expected to be pitched as a way to boost local incomes.

Overall, the manifesto is likely to reflect a mix of cultural positioning and an economic roadmap driven by entrepreneurship and infrastructure.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to be present at the launch of the Sankalp Patra on March 31.