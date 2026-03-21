After Women's Panel Chief, Calls For NCP State Chief To Quit Over Astrologer Scandal

The fallout from the scandal surrounding astrologer Ashok Kharat - accused of raping a woman and exploiting several others - has reached a boiling point, claiming its first major casualty.

Rupali Chakankar, an NCP leader who served as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, resigned from the post on Friday following a direct intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the political tremors have not subsided and the spotlight has shifted to NCP Maharashtra President Sunil Tatkare, with the opposition and some within his own party demanding his resignation.

Chakankar's resignation followed outrage over photos and videos of her with Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer who was known as 'Captain'. One image showed her holding an umbrella for him and, in a video, she was allegedly seen washing his feet. While she cited "moral responsibility" and a desire for a transparent probe, the move is widely seen as a forced, strategic retreat by the ruling Mahayuti government to manage optics.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sushma Andhare has claimed Chakankar is just the tip of the iceberg of an organised crime network, and the focus has now shifted to Tatkare.

The NCP president is also facing attacks from within, and party leader Sangeeta Tiwari has openly accused him of actively shielding Chakankar. Tiwari alleged that both he and Chakankar were aware of the "rituals" carried out by Kharat to exploit women, but provided him with political cover.

Tatkare and Chakankar's photos have also reportedly begun disappearing from official NCP banners in Pune, signalling a potential distancing by the party high command.

While Tatkare has officially called the case "deeply disturbing" and denied any direct link, his strategic silence in recent press briefings has been interpreted by analysts as a sign of a weakened political standing.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Tejasvi Satpute is now also reportedly looking into the financial and administrative favours Kharat received, including a controversial sanction of 3.9 million litres of water for his institute.