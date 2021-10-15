Aryan Khan Gets Rs 4,500 Money Order, Has Video Call With SRK, Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan has been in jail for nearly two weeks while the NCB argues against bail (File)

Aryan Khan today received a money order worth Rs 4,500 from his home, with which he will be allowed to order food and other items from the canteen at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

This is the maximum amount of money that can be sent to someone in jail.

Aryan was also allowed a brief video call with his family; this was in line with a Bombay High Court order that says prisoners must be allowed to talk to their families once a week.

However, Nitin Waychal, the Superintendent of the jail, made it clear Aryan was only being given jail food; no home or outside food will be served to the star's son until a court order is passed, he said.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, 23, was sent back to jail yesterday evening after being denied bail for a fourth time in what is being called the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case.

A Mumbai Sessions Court, after hearing lengthy arguments from Aryan's team of lawyers and the NCB, represented by Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, reserved its order till October 20.

This effectively means Aryan Khan, who has already spent 12 days in jail, has no legal options and must stay in jail for a further five days at least, since the court is now closed for the festive season.

Aryan Khan has now also been designated as 'Undertrial Number N956' and shifted to the barracks.

He was shifted to a common cell yesterday following a negative COVID-19 test result.

The court's move came after the Narcotics Control Bureau alleged that Aryan Khan is a regular consumer of drugs. The court had resumed its hearing for a second day, late again because ASG Singh, arguing another case in the High Court, came in late.

Mr Singh referred to on-record statements to claim to the court that "he (Aryan Khan) used to consume it for the last few years", and that "drugs were found from Arbaaz Merchant (Aryan's friend, from whom six grams of charas were seized) ... Aryan was with him".

The NCB has alleged Aryan - Accused No. 1 - sourced drugs and was in touch with "some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs".

In response, senior advocate Amit Desai, arguing for Aryan Khan, said WhatsApp chats the agency is relying on heavily can often appear suspicious given the kind of language young people use today.

The defence's case is that Aryan did not have drugs on him when he was arrested, that he did not have money to purchase drugs, and that he was also not caught consuming them.

"The allegation of illicit trafficking is inherently absurd. This boy who has nothing, he was not even on the vessel. It is an absurd and false allegation," Mr Desai had said.

Aryan's parents - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan - have not spoken about his arrest or the allegations so far. However, many in the film industry - like Salman Khan, Farah Khan and Hrithik Roshan - have come out in the support of the Khans.