'Own It': Hrithik Roshan's Note To Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan Drug Bust Case: Hrithik Roshan wrote a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khans son Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested after a drugs raid on a cruise ship on the weekend, received an emotional note today from actor Hrithik Roshan urging him to "own everything you experience".

Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday along with seven others.

"I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They are your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense," Hrithik Roshan wrote in the note posted on Instagram, along with a photo of Aryan.

Over the past few days, the Khans have received support from friends in the industry like Salman Khan and Sussanne Khan (Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife). Salman Khan visited SRK hours after Aryan's arrest and Sussanne Khan wrote a post saying he was at the "wrong place at the wrong time".

"You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you," Hrithik Roshan wrote.

"You must go through the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there," Hrithik Roshan signed off the note adding, "Love you, man."

On Monday, Aryan was denied bail and sent to custody till Thursday by a Mumbai court although in court his lawyer argued that he was a special invitee to the cruise ship and therefore "cannot be roped in with the entire seizure in the case".

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after officials in disguise raided a rave party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa.

The anti-drugs bureau said the raids produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD. No drugs were found on Aryan Khan; the anti-drugs bureau said his WhatsApp chats were incriminating.