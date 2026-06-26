Andhra Cop Seeks Entry Into Big Boss Telugu Show In Viral Video, Sparks Row

A Sub-Inspector posted in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district has landed in controversy after a video of him looking for a chance to enter Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 went viral, with senior police officials now asking him to explain his conduct.

CC Nagarjuna Reddy, who is posted at Gadivemula police station, released a video wearing his uniform on social media, appealing to the makers of the popular reality show to consider him as a contestant. In the video, he said he wanted an opportunity to prove himself on a larger public platform and show that he could succeed not only as a police officer but also as a strong contestant inside the Bigg Boss house.

Reddy praised Bigg Boss for giving opportunities not just to celebrities but also to people from ordinary and rural backgrounds.

"If I get a chance, I will definitely prove myself," he said, expressing confidence that he could handle the pressure, competition, and public scrutiny that come with the show.

The video went viral on social media, with a few users praising his confidence and saying a serving police officer on the show would bring a fresh angle. Others questioned whether a uniformed officer should be publicly auditioning for a television reality show while still in service.

The matter soon reached the police bosses, who saw it as a violation of service rules and conduct.

Nandyal Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran confirmed that Reddy has been served a notice and asked to submit an explanation over the viral video. Departmental action, if any, is expected to be decided after his reply is examined.

So far, there has been no response from the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 team on whether Reddy is under consideration for the show.