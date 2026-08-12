Video: Atiq Ahmed's Son's Creta Flung Into Air, Overturned After Deadly Crash

A new video has surfaced showing the deadly crash involving Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of the late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The video, dashcam footage, shows 21-year-old Aban and four other occupants travelling in a white Hyundai Creta ahead when their vehicle suddenly loses control.

The SUV then veered sharply and crashed into a concrete barrier before flipping over on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway.

Aban and his friend Sonu, 25, died in the crash that took place on August 6. Three other occupants of the car -- Azam, Mohammad Javed, and Umar -- were injured and taken to a hospital.

Aban was on his way to visit his brother, Ali Ahmed, in Jhansi Jail.

ALSO READ | 'Car Was Speeding, Driver Lost Control': Atiq Ahmad's Son's Friend On Crash

He was laid to rest at a graveyard in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj amid heavy security on Saturday.

His elder brothers, Ali and Umar -- who is in a Lucknow jail -- also attended the funeral after getting conditional parole from the Allahabad High Court.

Aban was buried at Kasari-Masari near the grave of his father. The graves of Atiq's brother, Ashraf, and another son, Asad, are also located at the same cemetery.

In April 2023, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them for a checkup to a medical college in Prayagraj.

He has five sons: the eldest son, Umar, is in Lucknow jail, while Ali is in Jhansi jail. The third son, Asad, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi in April 2023. The fourth son, Ahzam, is out on bail.

Atiq Ahmed had a long history of criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping, for which he received a life sentence in March 2023.