On Camera, Speeding Pick-Up Truck Rams Biker Coming From Wrong Side In UP

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A speeding pick-up truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi rammed into a car and then crashed into a bike that was crossing over from the wrong side, flinging the rider in the air and dragging the two-wheeler along the road for some 100 metres.

The bike rider sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment, sources said.

The accident took place under Navabad police station area but only the part where the biker was hit by the pick-up truck was recorded on CCTV.

Footage of the accident shared by police showed the speeding pick-up vehicle striking the two-wheeler that was crossing over from the wrong side.

As the rider is flung into the air before hitting the ground, his vehicle is dragged for at least 100 metres before it comes to a halt.

Police said a complaint has been filed and a case has been registered.