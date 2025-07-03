Minor Among 3 Drown In UP As Rivers Swell Due To Continuous Rainfall

With rivers swelling due to continuous rainfall in the state, multiple drowning incidents were reported in Jhansi and Deoria districts in which three people lost their lives, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, two individuals, including a teenager, drowned in the Patharai River in Todi-Fatehpur, Jhansi.

Ghasi Ram Pal (45) was grazing cattle along the riverbank with his nephews Arjun (15) and Rahul (17), Todi-Fatehpur Police SHO, Atul Rajput said.

When one of their buffaloes waded into deeper waters, the trio entered the river to retrieve it. However, they began to struggle in the water.

Locals managed to rescue Rahul, but Ghasi Ram and Arjun were pulled under by the current and drowned.

Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Police and administrative officials at the scene urged villagers to avoid going near flooded rivers and streams during the monsoon season for their safety.

In a separate incident in Deoria, Abhay Yadav (20), on his visit to Sonbarsa village, went to bathe in the Gaura river with his friends.

When three of his companions began to drown, he jumped in to help them. While he successfully rescued all three, Abhay himself was swept away by the strong current.

The youth's body has not been recovered yet, officials said.

Rudrapur Police Station in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh said that efforts to locate him are ongoing, with the assistance of an NDRF team and local divers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)