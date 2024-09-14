Atiq Ahmed's Two Plots Worth Rs 6 Crore Attached By UP Police

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was assassinated in April 2023.

13 Police here on Friday attached two plots of lands worth nearly Rs 6 crore bought by slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed under the name of his acquaintance, officials said.

ACP (Civil Lines) Shwetabh Pandey said these plots were bought by Ahmed in the name of his acquaintance Shyamji Saroj.

The plots measure about 1,344 square metres and are worth about Rs 6 crore, the officer said.

He said that the attachment of immovable property acquired by Ahmed from the money and influence earned from the world of crime has been done under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act, after which a board has been installed here and the inspector of Naini police station has been appointed its administrator.

On April 15 last year, Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)