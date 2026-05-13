Amul Raises Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre Across India, First Hike Since 2025

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the iconic Amul brand, has announced a price revision for its fresh milk variants.

Starting May 14, milk prices will increase by Rs 2 per liter across all major markets in India. This adjustment translates to a percentage increase of approximately 2.5% to 3.5%, a figure the federation notes remains below the average food inflation rate.

This decision marks the first price hike for Amul milk since May 2025.

According to the GCMMF, the revision is necessitated by a rise in the overall cost of operations and milk production. Over the past year, there have been significant increases in the costs of cattle feed, packaging film, and fuel.

Member unions have already increased the prices paid to farmers by approximately 3.7% during this period to help offset these rising expenses.

As a cooperative, Amul passes on a significant portion of its revenue to producers. Approximately 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk is channeled back to the milk producers.

The federation emphasised that the lion's share of this current price increase will go directly to its 3.6 million milk producers, providing them with the necessary incentive to maintain and expand milk production despite rising input challenges.

This price revision impacts major variants - including Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Tea Special.

Under the new pricing structure, Amul Taaza will be priced at Rs 29 for a 500 ml pack and Rs 57 for 1 liter, while Amul Gold 500 ml will cost Rs 35. Additionally, Amul Shakti 500 ml will be available for Rs 32, the 1-liter Amul Tea Special pack will increase to Rs 66, and buffalo milk 500 ml has been revised to Rs 39.

The decision comes amid rising operational costs, particularly for cattle feed, packaging materials and fuel.

