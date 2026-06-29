Amit Shah Assures Central Aid For Flood-Hit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday assured the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh of all possible assistance from the Centre for flood relief operations in the two states battered by heavy rain, officials said.

Shah dialled Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take stock of the situation arising from flash floods and heavy monsoon rains.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 16,000 people were affected by floods in 69 villages across four revenue circles in Dhemaji.

In a social media post, Sarma said he briefed Shah on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway.

"He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation," he said.

"I thank Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh continued to receive torrential rains on Monday, resulting in devastating floods that disrupted road connectivity, damaged infrastructure and claimed lives in around 12 districts across the state.

Floods and landslides caused by incessant rainfall were also reported in several other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, where houses were inundated and infrastructure damaged, prompting the local administrations to launch rescue and evacuation operations, they said.

Rescue operations involving the Indian Air Force were suspended overnight due to poor visibility but resumed on Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over East Siang and neighbouring districts, including Leparada, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling through landslide-prone and flood-affected areas unless absolutely necessary and to follow official advisories until the weather conditions improve.

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