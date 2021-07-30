FIR Filed Against Assam Chief Minister, Officials By Mizoram Cops Amid Border Row

The border row between Assam and Mizoram flared up last Monday.

The Mizoram police today filed an FIR against the Assam Chief Minister amid a simmering border row between the two northeastern states. Six top officials of the Himanta Biswa Sarma administration, besides some 200 unnamed police personnel, too, have been mentioned in the case.

Among the policemen mentioned are an Assam Inspector General, a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police. The Cachar District Deputy Commissioner, too, has been included.

The case was filed at the Vairengte Police Station in Kolasib district of Mizoram, which borders Assam's Cachar.

Earlier in the day, Assam police issued summons to several prominent faces from Mizoram, including MPs. The police visited the residences of the MPs in New Delhi to serve the summons.

The two states have been at odds over the boundary for decades, but things flared up this week.

On Monday, violence broke out in the border area between these two districts, leading to the death of six Assam police personnel and injuries to scores of others. Each side has accused the other of causing the violence.

An uneasy calm prevails over the violence-hit areas now, following appeals by Chief Ministers of both the states to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Central Reserve Police Force has increased its deployment in these regions, with five companies (total of 500 troops) standing between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram.

Two more companies are on a standby.