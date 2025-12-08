Assam Distributes Scooters To 11,250 Meritorious Students Ahead Of Polls

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government distributed scooters to 11,250 meritorious students on Monday under the Dr Bani Kanta Kakati Merit Award Scheme at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The move comes months ahead of the state polls next year.

According to the recently updated guidelines issued in December, students who scored 80 per cent or above in the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination in 2025 are eligible to receive the scooters.

Himanta Biswa Sarma formally handed over the scooters to the beneficiaries and highlighted the government's commitment to encouraging academic excellence.

Giving wings to the dreams of our young ones 💡🛵



Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award started off as a reward for good results but has now transformed into a catalyst of academic excellence and growth for Assam's brightest minds📈



"We launched this scheme to provide scooters to students who achieve a certain benchmark in the Higher Secondary examination. Initially, the eligibility base was broader, but this year we set the cutoff at 80% due to the introduction of another scheme," Sarma said.

"Distributed scooters to 11,250 bright students today, which will motivate them to continue their track record of good academic performance and encourage others to give their best shot and make themselves and their parents proud," he said.