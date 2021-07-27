Assam-Mizoram Border Situation 'Under Control': Centre Day After Clashes

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram escalated on Monday.

A day after five officers of Assam Police were killed in clashes at the border with Mizoram, the central government today assured that the "situation is under control", adding that more troops have been deployed.

The Union Home Ministry said it's keeping a tab on the situation, and that the "CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) troops are deployed to keep a check on both sides".

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the border area today. Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana will also be visiting the border area in the state.

Visited SMCH to meet injured police officials & directed doctors to ensure best treatment to them. Asked to send seriously injured personnel for higher level treatment by air ambulance on priority



Mins @TheAshokSinghal, @Pijush_hazarika; @DGPAssamPolice; Local MLAs accompanied. pic.twitter.com/F4fOJIqrr2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2021

This morning, the Assam Chief Minister visited Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet the cops injured in the clash.

"Visited SMCH to meet injured police officials and directed doctors to ensure the best treatment to them. Asked to send seriously injured personnel for higher level treatment by air ambulance on priority Mins @TheAshokSinghal, @Pijush_hazarika; @DGPAssamPolice; Local MLAs accompanied."