'Acute Shortage Of Medicines': Mizoram's Appeal Amid Tensions With Assam

Tensions between Assam and Mizoram escalated on July 26.

Days after Assam and Mizoram dialled down tensions over the border dispute, which escalated about two weeks back, Mizoram is still facing an "acute shortage" of medicines being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients, the state's Health Minister has said, as trucks carrying essentials are not able to enter the state from Assam.

"Even after Assam withdrew its travel advisory, asking people not to travel to Mizoram, trucks carrying essentials are unable to enter the state from Assam," said Dr R Lalthangliana, Health Minister, Mizoram.

"The supply of several medicines - being used in the treatment of Covid patients - has been badly hit. A lot of people are not getting life-saving medicines, which may increase the number of deaths. This act of arrogance is in clear violation of basic human rights, as per the constitution. Covid kits and other materials are stuck. Granted under the PM-Cares Fund, the material for oxygen plants is also not able to reach. As Assam and Mizoram have both decided to restore peace, we urge the restoration of the vehicular movement immediately," he added.

Last night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also made an appeal to allow the movement of goods.

In the unfortunate incident of 26 July, 21, we lost 6 precious lives. These brave hearts were also loving fathers, sons, brothers, husbands to many. Assam's heart bleeds for them. Many remain injured. We pray for their early recovery. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2021

We must, however, move on, on the path of peace and progress. While we stand committed to protect the constitutional boundaries, I would appeal to our people to allow movement of goods to Mizoram.@ZoramthangaCM@AmitShah — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2021

"In the unfortunate incident of 26 July, 21, we lost 6 precious lives. These brave-hearts were also loving fathers, sons, brothers, husbands to many. Assam's heart bleeds for them. Many remain injured. We pray for their early recovery (sic)," he wrote in a post. Seven people, including six Assam cops, died in the clashes on Assam-Mizoram border.

"We must, however, move on, on the path of peace and progress. While we stand committed to protect the constitutional boundaries, I would appeal to our people to allow movement of goods to Mizoram. ZoramthangaCM @AmitShah," he further tweeted.

Last night, trucks - carrying eggs - were allegedly ransacked at Bhaga Bazar in Cachar district of Assam.

On Thursday, both the states had agreed to find a "lasting solution" to the decades-old boundary dispute and take measures, including resumption of interstate vehicular movement, to de-escalate tension between the two sides.



