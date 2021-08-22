Assam Police 'Stole' Bridge Construction Material In Border Area: Mizoram

A long-running border row between Assam and Mizoram worsened suddenly in July.

Mizoram has accused the Assam police of "stealing" construction material in Kolasib district which shares the border with the neighbouring state's Hailakandi. A case has been filed in the matter, officials have said.

The incident took place on Friday after the Assam police personnel entered Mizoram's Zophai area in Kolasib's Bairabi subdivision, where a bridge is being built, District Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana has informed Rohan Jha, his Hailakandi counterpart.

"Assam police created problems for the workers on the site and even stole some construction materials, including pieces of iron rods...A police case of theft of construction materials has been filed against them at the Bairabi Police Station," Mr Lalthlangliana has said in a letter written yesterday to Mr Jha. He has also conveyed the information over a phone call, officials said.

Three districts of Mizoram -- Kolasib, Aizawl, and Mamit -- share a 165 kilometre border with three of Assam's in the Barak Valley -- Hailakandi, Cachar, and Karimganj. The border is disputed in at least five spots.

After central paramilitary forces were deputed in the disputed area between Cachar and Kolasib following an inter-state police clash in July, in which six Assam personnel died and around 60 were injured, the dispute has shifted, of late, to Hailakandi-Kolasib.

Some persons had bombed an empty school in the area; the Assam police, too, were engaged in alleged gun battles with those claiming to be Mizo civilians.

Mr Lalthlangliana, however, said Friday's incident may not be considered a boundary issue as it was a site under construction to connect roads.

"However, government servants committing an act that can be interpreted as theft of government property is very disappointing and considered very serious," said Mr Lalthlangliana.