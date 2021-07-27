What Triggered Assam-Mizoram Border Clashes: 5-Point Explainer

The clashes stem from a land dispute between Assam and Mizoram over "improper demarcation of the state border". Two border notifications were issued during the British rule.

Both Assam and Mizoram claim land on the border between Assam's Cachar and Mizoram's Kolasib district. Both states accuse each other of encroachment.

Mizoram was earlier a part of Assam and was called "Lushai Hills". It became a Union Territory in 1972. Later, it became a state in 1987.

Assam and Mizoram also have border disputes in Mamit-Karimganj and Kolasib-Hailakandi border.