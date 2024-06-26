'Allow Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP,' Ghulam Nabi Azad Tells Centre

Engineer Rashid is in Tihar Jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad urged the Centre to allow Engineer Rashid to take oath as a Member of Parliament.

Mr Rashid, in jail since 2019 after being charged in a terror-funding case, defeated former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Baramulla as an Independent candidate in the recent elections.

In a statement today, Mr Azad said, “As Engineer Rashid secured a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha polls with overwhelming public support, the government should acknowledge the mandate and allow him to take the oath. His constituents in the four districts of Kashmir deserve representation without delay. If the law permitted his candidacy, it should equally permit his full participation in parliamentary proceedings.

“His family and followers have been in pain for the last five years as Rashid remains in jail. I must appreciate his two sons who campaigned for their father and ensured his victory in the Lok Sabha elections. People voted for him in large numbers, showing their belief in the Constitution. Therefore, the government must release him and allow him to take his oath, considering these factors," he said.

