GN Azad, Part Of India's Outreach Delegation, To Return Due To Illness

BJP MP Baijayant Panda, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday (local time) highlighted India and Saudi Arabia's "closeness" in their fight against terrorism, noting that both countries have suffered from it.

Speaking with ANI, Baijayant Panda said, "Most importantly, Saudi Arabia has faced horrible terrorism in the past and has taken a very principled stand. PM Modi was here in Saudi Arabia when that horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam happened, and the joint statement issued by His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and from our side, strictly speaks against terrorism of any kind and all kinds and especially cross-border terrorism... We are on the same page as Saudi Arabia. Therefore, this closeness that has developed only gets bigger and better and stronger and deeper, and that's a good sign in the fight against cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan."

Mr Panda also spoke about the former Jammu and Kashmir CM, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had to be hospitalised during a delegation visit to Kuwait.

"He did stellar work in two countries. It was a gruelling schedule of morning-to-night meetings and late-night flights. Despite all of that, he spoke up very strongly for India, and unfortunately, he had an illness and had to be hospitalised. The good news is that it's all clear, and tests and whatever procedures were to be done have been done," Panda said.

Mr Panda further said that Ghulam Nabi Azad will now head back to India and wished him a speedy recovery.

"He will not be in a position to join us. He will be heading back to India now, and we wish him a very speedy recovery. His contribution was wonderful in the two countries we were in. We will miss him very much here in Saudi Arabia, and we are also going to Algeria next, but he has contributed phenomenally."

Additionally, a delegation member and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that the delegation clearly conveyed their message to Saudi Arabia that India will retaliate with full force if they commit any terrorist act.

"I think Saudi Arabia is aware of the worries that we have. We met with a think tank of the Foreign Ministry here, and we clearly said that they (Pakistan) will have to shut terrorist camps; if they commit any terrorist act, we will retaliate with full force. We have tried to make things better, but it didn't help. Saudi Arabia has acknowledged our concern," he said.

Baijayant Panda led-delegation interacted with the Saudi Civil Society, including distinguished guests from the government, think-tanks, business, and media.

The all-party delegation includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and former diplomat Harsh Shringla.

This diplomatic outreach is part of a wider campaign following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. In its military response, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

