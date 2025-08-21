Alliance Air Guwahati-Kolkata Flight Lands Safely After Tech Glitch

Alliance Air flight 9I756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, encountered a technical issue mid-air on Wednesday, resulting in the landing of the aircraft in Guwahati.

As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati Airport, according to an official statement issued by Alliance Air.

Alliance Air remains committed to the highest standards of safety and ensures that all aircraft undergo regular and rigorous maintenance checks before every departure, they further added.

Briefing on the sequence of events, a spokesperson for Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) stated that a "full emergency" was declared here on Wednesday afternoon, adding that there was no impact on airport operations.

"Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati, at 13:42 hours on 20 August 2025. The flight landed safely at 14:27 hours. Full Emergency was withdrawn at 14:40 hours," an official statement issued by LGBIA stated.

The airport authorities said that passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staff.

On August 6, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Rajya Sabha that there have been six engine shutdown incidents and three May Day calls reported from January to July 2025.

Notably, one of these May Day calls was from the ill-fated Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight that crashed on June 12, resulting in 260 fatalities. The other two May Day calls were reported by Air India Express and IndiGo.

Answering a question raised by MP Rajeev Shukla on August 5 (Tuesday), the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, mentioned that from January to July 2025, there were six incidents of engine shutdown and three incidents of May Day calls.

The breakdown of these incidents is as follows: Indigo had two engine shutdown incidents and 1 May Day call, Spice Jet had two engine shutdown incidents, Air India had one engine shutdown incident and 1 May Day call (related to the recent AI-171 accident), Air India Express had 1 May Day call, and Alliance Air had one engine shutdown incident.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that it has a structured surveillance and audit framework in place to monitor and regulate airlines, including regular audits and inspections.

If any violations are found, DGCA takes enforcement action as per its policy, the Union minister said in his reply.

