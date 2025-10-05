Alcoholic Father Stabs 1-Year-Old Son To Death In UP: Cops

A man has been arrested here for allegedly stabbing his one-year-old son to death in an inebriated state, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Suremanpur village in the Bairia area on Saturday night when the accused Rupesh Tiwari attacked his son Kinu with a sharp-edged weapon, a police officer said.

According to the officer, Kinu died while being taken for treatment. Upon receiving information about the incident a police team reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, Circle Officer (CO) (Bairia) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.

The officer said said that Rupesh is an alcoholic who would often beat his wife, Rina Tiwari. On Saturday evening he returned home drunk and began beating her.

He also began abusing his father, Kamlesh Tiwari, and threatened to kill him. Fearing her husband, she left for another villager's house with her father-in-law, leaving her son and three-old-daughter Ananya at home.

Upon returning home on Sunday, the two found that her husband had stabbed their son with a sharp weapon, tearing his jaw, the CO said.

Based on Rina's complaint, a case was registered against Rupesh under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The officer said that the police have arrested the accused.

