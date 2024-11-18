Akhilesh Yadav's 'Mutton War' Jibe After Chaos At BJP MP's Feast

Two days after chaos erupted at a feast in Uttar Pradesh's Majhawan organised by a BJP MP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the "mutton war" has been recorded in history.

"Some incident in your constituency has become very popular. I did not know that a mutton war had also taken place here. We have seen different types of wars. This mutton war has been recorded in history," said Mr Yadav at a rally in Majhawan.

His "mutton war" jibe pointed to a feast organised by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Bind at his office in Mirzapur. Chaos erupted at the feast as guests claimed pieces of meat were missing in the mutton gravy. They even slapped one of the servers. Senior BJP members later intervened and brought the situation under control.

While Mr Bind has not spoken on the issue, The Times of India has quoted someone who looks after the MP's office as claiming that the ruckus was caused by some young men who were drinking at a nearby county liquor shop.

The Samajwadi chief took a jibe over the incident while targeting the BJP ahead of the November 20 bypoll in the constituency.

"When he (Yogi Adityanath) realised the public was not supporting him, he put the officers and employees in the front. But the officers and employees know in their hearts that now the Bharatiya Janata Party will not be able to survive," he said at a rally in Majhawan yesterday.

Majhawan in Mirzapur district has been vacant since Mr Bind, who was the NISHAD party MLA from here, was elected as an MP on a BJP ticket. Samajwadi Party has fielded Jyoti Bind, daughter of Bhadohi MP Ramesh Bind, from the seat against the BJP's Suchismita Maurya.