'What Will Cheap Internet Do, When...': Akhilesh Yadav's Jibe At PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav said internet alone doesn't fill the stomach.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on cheap internet saying that data alone do not suffice people's needs.

“What will cheap internet do, when one's stomach is empty? One also needs cheap petrol, diesel, gas, pulses, rice, oil, ghee, and flour because data alone do not fill the stomach,” Mr Yadav said in his tweet criticizing pm Modi's comment about cheap and fast internet in the country during his address to the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday.

“Getting the rich to applaud, and the poor to serve you, are two different things,” said Mr Yadav.

He also attached a 42-second-long clip of PM Modi's address in his Twitter post.

“The kind of internet speed India has… And how cheap it is, is unimaginable to most nations,” PM Modi said in the video to loud applause from Indian community members present there.

PM Modi is in Europe on a three-nation visit. He was in Denmark on Tuesday and will visit France before coming back to

