AK-47 Rifles, Pistols, Ammunition Found Near India-Pakistan Border

Punjab's Pathankot Police, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the border area of Narot Jaimal Singh, close to the India-Pakistan border.

The consignment is believed to have been sent from Pakistan to disrupt peace in the state. The seized consignment included 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 magazines, 2 pistols (Turkish and Chinese-made), 2 magazines, and 98 live cartridges.

DIG Border Range Sandeep Goyal said that intelligence inputs indicate the consignment was sent by Rinda, a criminal-turned-terrorist operating from Pakistani soil. He is believed to be working with full support from Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter Service Intelligence (ISI).

Following the recovery, the police have intensified search operations in the area and launched raids at multiple locations to arrest those involved.

Officials said the police and security agencies are working closely to break these networks and prevent any future threats.

