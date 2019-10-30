Ajit Pawar Elected Nationalist Congress Party State Leader In Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party elected Ajit Pawar unanimously as the state party leader (File)

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was elected as Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) state legislature leader in Mumbai today.

The newly-elected legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party elected him unanimously, state party unit chief Jayant Patil said.

Ajit Pawar thanked the party legislators and assured them that he will be aggressive on issues like unemployment and agrarian crisis.

The Nationalist Congress Party has won 54 seats in the October 21 Assembly elections. Its ally Congress got 44 seats.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was present at the meeting. Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition in the legislative Council, who shocked the BJP by defeating rural development minister Pankaja Munde from Parli Assembly seat, was also present.

