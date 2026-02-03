"Wish Time Had Stopped": Jay Pawar's Emotional Post For Father Ajit Pawar

While the Pawar family and Maharashtra are still recovering from the sudden and untimely death of former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati, a post by his son, Jay Pawar, is currently going viral.

Jay Pawar posted two photos with his father on his WhatsApp status with a touching message, "I miss you so much. Dad, I wish time had stopped; I would have held you in a tight hug and stayed like that forever. Missing you a lot, Dad!"

A screenshot of this status is being widely shared across social media.

Jay Pawar has been engaged in the family businesses in cooperative and related sectors, and campaigned for NCP during Lok Sabha, Assembly and recently held Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Corporation Elections.

The citizens of Baramati and NCP office bearers claim that Jay prefers to keep a low profile and shies away from media publicity.

After Ajit Pawar's demise, rapid political developments within Maharashtra and the NCP forced the Pawar family to set aside their grief and immediately return to the political arena.

Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, who is a Rajya Sabha member, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. She has also been appointed to the ministries previously held by him, including Excise, Sports and Minority Development.

On Monday, Sunetra Pawar visited Karad to pay her respects at the memorial of Yashwantrao Chavan before returning to Baramati. On Tuesday, she will be at their residence, 'Sahyog' in Katewadi, where the Pawar family will be accepting condolence visits until 4.00 p.m.

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar said, "Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one's entire life for farmers, labourers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of their thoughts with unwavering loyalty to the principles of 'Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar', my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister position with a sense of duty."

She further stated, "Though the untimely passing of Dada has caused a mountain of sorrow to crash upon my heart, the true support I have is the duty-bound commitment, the strength to struggle, and the bond with the people that he taught me. I will continue to work tirelessly and honestly to realise the just, equality-based, and developed Maharashtra of his dreams. In these difficult times, the love and support from the people of Maharashtra are my true strength. With the power of your trust, illuminating Dada's ideals, I will keep moving forward with new hope."

