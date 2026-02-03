Sunetra Pawar Didn't Believe Ajit Pawar News. Got Video Call From Crash Site

The phone call that reached Sunetra Pawar on January 28 morning was brief, and initially impossible for her to accept. She was in Delhi when she was told that the aircraft carrying her husband, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had met with an accident near Baramati. At first, she believed someone was playing a cruel joke on her. Within minutes, the disbelief gave way to a live video call from the crash site.

What Sunetra Pawar saw on her phone screen -- the burning wreckage of a small jet near Baramati Airport -- confirmed what words could not. According to people present at the scene, the sight left her devastated. She broke down, realising that her husband, one of Maharashtra's most powerful political figures, was dead. From Delhi, she immediately left for Baramati.

The Crash And The Final Minutes

Ajit Pawar's aircraft was scheduled to land at Baramati at 8:50 am. Staff from his office had already assembled at the airport to receive him. He had taken off from Mumbai earlier in the morning to address four political rallies across Pune district as part of campaigning for the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

Around 8:46 am, eyewitnesses at the airport noticed the aircraft descending in an unstable manner. Moments later, it plunged out of control and crashed close to the runway. Office staff and airport personnel rushed towards the site with an ambulance.

The aircraft burst into flames on impact. One eyewitness told investigators that the jet appeared "a bit unstable in the air" before exploding the moment it hit the ground.

Those Who Died

All five people on board were killed. Along with Ajit Pawar, the victims included his personal security officer Videep Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, pilot Sumit Kapoor, and co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak. Officials confirmed that two of the victims were crew members, while three were passengers.

According to flight tracking data, the Learjet aircraft, operated by a Delhi-based private firm, took off from Mumbai at 8:10 am and disappeared from radar around 8:45 am. A police official said the crash occurred at approximately 8:50 am.

A senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said there were five passengers on board, including Pawar, his personal security officer and an attendant, along with two crew members - the pilot in command and the first officer.

The Shockwaves

The news of Ajit Pawar's death sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and beyond. Pawar, long regarded as one of the most influential leaders in the state, was at the centre of power in a coalition government and remained a key strategist within his party.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum. President Droupadi Murmu said Ajit Pawar would be remembered for his contribution to Maharashtra's development, particularly in the cooperative sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a leader with a strong grassroots connection, calling his death untimely and deeply shocking.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Pawar's death was a personal loss not just for the National Democratic Alliance but for him personally. Both Modi and Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to enquire about the incident.

Fadnavis later told reporters that Pawar's death was "unbelievable" and that he had lost a close colleague and friend. He described Pawar as a people's leader with a deep understanding of Maharashtra's issues, adding that such leadership takes years to build.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the incident sad and unfortunate, and said the aircraft accident would be thoroughly investigated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that despite Ajit Pawar choosing a different political path by aligning with the BJP-led NDA, their personal relationship had remained intact.