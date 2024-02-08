Airbus Signs Deal With Bangalore Firm To Manufacture, Assemble A220 Doors

Jyotiraditya Scindia called the Airbus contract with Dynamatic Technologies a "proud moment for all"

Airbus has awarded a landmark aerospace order for A220 aircraft doors to Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies in a significant push to the "make-in-India" vision, the company said in a statement.

The contract includes the manufacturing and assembly of Airbus's A220 aircraft doors and is one of the largest aerospace export contracts to India, the statement added.

"The contract will support the ramp-up of the A220 programme by creating additional capacity to the currently existing source. Under the agreement, Dynamatic will manufacture and assemble the cargo, passenger, and service doors along with the over-wing emergency exit doors for the A220 family aircraft (eight doors per aircraft). The doors contract includes the manufacturing of detailed parts components, which will create downstream opportunities for the other Indian suppliers," it said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called the Airbus contract with Dynamatic Technologies a "proud moment for all". Hailing the development, he wrote, "For the first time, every Airbus commercial aircraft and every Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India. With this and in the near future, Airbus will double its procurement from India from $750 million to $1.5 billion."

"A proud moment for all as Airbus and Dynamatic Technologies join hands to manufacture all door variants in the next-gen Airbus A220 family of aircraft in India. This is one of the single-largest export contracts for an Indian aerospace manufacturing company. The step will go a long way in bringing the complete aircraft door-making technology to the Indian aerospace ecosystem. This is a stellar example of PM Narendra Modi's make-in-India vision translating into huge growth and employment dividends for the nation. Congratulations to all!" he said.

This is Airbus's second doors contract with an Indian firm in less than a year. In 2023, Airbus gave the contract for the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors of A320s to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, the company said.

"A long-standing partner to Airbus, Dynamatic already manufactures the Flap Track Beam of the Airbus A330 and A320 family aircraft as well as the cockpit escape hatch door of the A220.

"For Airbus, India is a strategic resource hub where the company is expanding its industrial footprint with aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, MRO support, pilot and maintenance training as well as academic collaboration to foster human capital," it added.

Airbus' efforts to mature the wider Indian aerospace ecosystem also include the building of two Final Assembly Lines - one for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara and the other for the H125 helicopter, the statement said.