Air India Flew Plane 8 Times Without Airworthiness Permit, Fined Rs 1 Crore

Air India has been fined Rs 1 crore by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for operating an Airbus aircraft eight times without a valid airworthiness permit, a confidential order has revealed. The aviation regulator termed the violation "serious" and blamed top-level management for the lapse.

In its order imposing the fine, the DGCA observed that the Airbus A320 aircraft was flown on multiple sectors, including flights connecting New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, between November 24 and 25 last year, without a mandatory Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC).

The ARC is a crucial annual certification issued by the regulator after an aircraft successfully clears prescribed safety and compliance checks. Flying without it constitutes a serious breach of aviation safety norms.

According to sources, the DGCA took a strict view of the violation, citing what it described as the airline's "casual approach".

"We act strictly on such violations. The DGCA observed a casual approach on the part of the airline. Hence, the highest possible penalty has been imposed. When an organisation is fined, it is the accountable manager who serves the notice," a source said.

The regulator has also fixed accountability at the top, holding Air India CEO Campbell Wilson responsible for the lapse.

Responding to the DGCA order, an Air India spokesperson said in a statement, "Air India acknowledges the receipt of a DGCA order in relation to an incident that was voluntarily reported back in 2025. All identified gaps have since been satisfactorily addressed and shared with the authority. Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety."

As NDTV had reported in December last year, Air India's internal investigation had also found "systemic failures" within the airline and acknowledged an urgent need to strengthen its compliance culture.