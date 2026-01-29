Air India Orders 30 More Fuel-Efficient 737 MAX Aircraft

Air India on Friday said it has ordered 30 more fuel-efficient 737 MAX aircraft as it looks for growth in both domestic and regional markets.

The airline said it finalised an incremental purchase of 20 737-8 jets this month, and an order for 10 737-10 aircraft was previously unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website.

Both purchases exercised existing options as Air India expands its route network to meet rising travel demand, it said.

"This additional order for 30 Boeing 737 aircraft is part of our broader fleet strategy to position Air India firmly for the future, as a world-class global carrier that India deserves and the world expects," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India.

Since its privatisation in January 2022, the Air India group has added nearly 170 aircraft to its fleet through a combination of new deliveries, strategic leases, the merger of erstwhile Vistara into Air India, and the reactivation of long-grounded aircraft, leading to significant progress in capacity expansion and fleet modernisation, the airline said.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, the Boeing 737 delivers exceptional fuel-efficiency, passenger comfort, and operational reliability for robust single-aisle aircraft operations, it said.

"Air India's order for more 737 MAX jets underscores the strong performance of their existing 737-8 fleet as they continue to expand connectivity across India and the South Asia region," said Paul Righi, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Eurasia, India and South Asia.

