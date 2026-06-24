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Air India Delhi-Amritsar Flight Briefly Enters Pak Airspace, Probe On

The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities, the airline said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

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Air India Delhi-Amritsar Flight Briefly Enters Pak Airspace, Probe On

An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace while carrying out a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport on Monday, the airline said.

The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities, the airline said, adding it is being investigated.

"The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport. The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally," the airline said in a statement.

The airline underlined that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

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