AIIMS Forensic Team Conducts Viscera Test Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. (File)

A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to check for poisoning, the results of which will come within 10 days, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS on Monday.

Dr Gupta, head of the Forensic Department, AIIMS is also the chairman of the medical board formed in Mr Rajput's death case.

The AIIMS forensic team is analysing the injury pattern in relation to medical findings in the death of the Bollywood star with the CBI, which is probing the case, approaching the premier research institute for its medico-legal opinion.

The move comes days after the Supreme Court approved the CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government to probe the death of the actor.

Dr Gupta had earlier said the CBI will provide them reports related to Mr Rajput's death case.

He had then stated that the case is under perusal by the medical board and the report will only be submitted to the CBI in due course of time.

Meanwhile, actor Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday morning for the second day for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Ms Chakraborty was also interrogated by the NCB on Sunday.

"We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today (Sunday). The investigation will continue tomorrow," IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB had told reporters yesterday.

The NCB also said Dipesh Sawant, who was the house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

"On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by the NCB, it is clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers," the NCB said.

Dipesh Sawant was arrested on Saturday based on statements and digital evidence and Parihar was arrested based on the statement by Zain Vilatra who disclosed that he has been into drug peddling.

The NCB had also arrested actor Rhea's brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs. They will be presented before the court soon.

Previously Rhea and Showik were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year.