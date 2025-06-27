Man Injured As Elephant Runs Wildly At Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra

One person was injured on Friday during the Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad, when a male elephant, agitated by excessive noise, broke a barricade and rushed into a narrow lane, officials said.

The mahouts on two other elephants followed the jumbo and controlled it, ensuring that the procession proceeded smoothly on its designated route, said RK Sahu, superintendent of Kankaria Zoo in the city.

"One bystander was injured after an elephant got disturbed and entered a narrow lane in the Khadia area. The injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The procession is going ahead as scheduled," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control Room) Komal Vyas.

The 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Ahmedabad on Friday morning, with thousands of devotees joining the annual event.

The grand procession, which rolled on from the 400-year-old Jagannath temple, is expected to return by 8 pm after making its way through the old city.

The procession usually has 17 elephants, 100 trucks, and 30 akhadas (local gymnasiums). It covers 16 km during the day.

Only one among these elephants is male, said Sahu, who is responsible for checking the health of these elephants and issuing fitness certificates ahead of the event.

"When the procession reached Khadia Gate, the male elephant suddenly got agitated due to loud music and whistle sounds. It started running and veered off the designated path," said Sahu. The mahouts on two female elephants followed the male elephant and controlled it, he said.

In a viral video, the elephant can be seen breaking a barricade and running into a crowd before entering a narrow lane.

"The elephant was quickly brought under control without the help of a tranquiliser. The male and the two female elephants were then tied at that same place. They will no longer take part in the procession, which went ahead after this brief disruption," said Sahu.

He added that personnel from Kankaria Zoo, the forest department and veterinary doctors are keeping a close watch on the elephants. "Three teams have been deployed on the route with tranquilising guns," he added.

