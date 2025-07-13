Odisha To Copyright Jagannath Temple Rituals

The Odisha government has started working on securing copyright for the rituals of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri to protect its traditional cultural expressions, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of the pilgrim town, said.

The statement came amid resentments among the devotees of Lord Jagannath over the untimely celebration of Lord Jagannath's rituals by the ISKCON abroad and the West Bengal government's declaration of a temple in Digha as "Jagannath Dham".

These are "gross violations" of sacred scriptures and ancient tradition, the Gajapati Maharaja, considered the first servitor of the Lord Jagannath, told PTI in an interview.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a temple at the seaside town of Digh on April 30 and called it 'Jagannath Dham', much to the chagrin of the Odisha government, the Shankaracharya of the Puri Govardhan Peeth Nischalananda Saraswati and a large number of devotees.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is entrusted with the job of performing the rituals and puja of the sibling deities – Lord Jagannath, Lord Baladev and Devi Subhadra – in the Digha temple.

The ISKCON has faced criticism recently for holding the Rath Yatra festival in foreign countries on dates different from those traditionally observed in Puri.

"The ISKCON celebrating Rath Yatra and Snan yatra (bathing ritual) at random times of the year and the declaration of the Digha temple as Jagannath Dham - these are matters of great concern for every devotee of Lord Jagannath around the world. These are gross violations of our sacred scriptures and ancient tradition," Deb said.

After objections were raised, ISKCON in India has decided to honour the established tradition of Lord Jagannath for performing the 'Snan Yatra' and Rath Yatra on the prescribed dates by the scriptures, he said.

"But, so far as the festival held outside India is concerned, the untimely celebration continues. We have taken up the matter with Mayapur," Deb said.

The ISKCON headquarters are located at Mayapur in West Bengal's Nadia district. The Governing Body Commissions there decide on celebrations around the world.

The Gajapati Maharaja said that the dialogue is on now with ISKCON.

"We hope that ISKCON authorities in Maypur take the right decision (about celebrations abroad) and they take it quickly," he said.

Asked if Mayapur does not come up with a "favourable conclusion", Deb said, "Then we will have to see other ways and means on how this breach of the Lord's tradition can be stopped." About the declaration of the Digha temple as Jagannath Dham, he said it was a breach of tradition.

"This has been declared by the Shankaracharya of Gobardhan Peeth Puri, the Shankaracharya of Joshi Math, Badrinath, and also the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha (the apex religious body in Puri)," Deb said.

In May, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her to reconsider using the term "Jagannath Dham" for the new temple at Digha.

"We want both the state governments to sort out this issue. If that happens, it will be the end of all controversies. And if it does not, we have to look for other possibilities on how to stop the breach of tradition," he said.

Asked if he would suggest that the Odisha government consider copyrighting rituals related to the 12th-century shrine in Puri to stop recurrence of such incidents, the titular king said that the state administration has already started working on it.

"It has to be seen from a legal point of view. The state will take the opinions of experts and take appropriate steps," Deb said.

The Gajapati Maharaja alleged that the term of previous members nominated by the Odisha government in the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, a statutory body, has expired on September 2, 2024, and no new members have been appointed.

Unless these 10 members are nominated, the committee will not have a quorum to convene its meetings, he said and urged the government to name new members.

"Now that the Rath Yatra is over, we hope the government will make the nominations. It is necessary in the interest of the smooth and efficient management of the affairs of the Puri temple," Deb said.

The committee, constituted under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, has 18 members, out of which the government nominates 10.

To another question, the titular king said he has no objection to politicians raising "Jai Jagannath" slogan at the beginning of rallies.

"I don't think it is misuse of the Lord's name. The real culture of India is spiritual or religious belief. Any person belonging to any party is free to declare his devotion to the Lord, whichever Lord and whichever tradition it may be," Deb said.

Politicians across the world take the name of their Gods, he said, adding that during the oath-taking of US President Donald Trump, priests were present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)