Secrets Of Jagannath Temple: Story Behind The Mysterious Third Step

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Odisha's Puri today. Lakhs of devotees from across the world have gathered to witness the grand procession of the three divine siblings, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

This revered annual event is held during Ashadh Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month Asadh.

The historic Jagannath Temple in Puri, one of the Char Dhams of Hinduism, holds within its sacred precincts several mystical traditions and ancient secrets, one of the most intriguing being that of the third step at the temple's entrance, known as 'Yamashila' or 'Yama's stone'.

The Mystery Of The Third Step

To enter the Jagannath Temple, one must ascend 22 stairs, each considered sacred. The third step from the bottom holds special, and somewhat ominous, significance. Known as Yamashila, this step, in religious lore, is believed to be the abode of Yamraj, the Hindu god of death.

According to a popular legend, Yamraj once visited Lord Jagannath, troubled by the fact that no souls were coming to his domain. Only seeing Lord Jagannath was believed to grant salvation to devotees, allowing them to skip the journey to Yamlok (the land of the dead).

According to mythology, upon hearing this, Lord Jagannath directed Yamraj to reside on the third step of the temple's entrance, declaring, "He who steps on this stair after seeing me shall be freed of sins, but shall come to your abode."

Since then, this step has been known as Yamashila, and devotees consciously avoid stepping on it, especially after the darshan (sacred viewing) of Lord Jagannath. Many even touch the step with reverence and pass over it, ensuring their feet don't land directly on it.

How To Identify The Yamashila Step

The temple authorities have made it easier for devotees to observe this tradition. The Yamashila step is distinctly coloured black, unlike the other 21 steps.