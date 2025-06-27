Rath Yatra 2025 LIVE: Lakhs of devotees have arrived in Odisha's Puri for Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra, which is set to begin on Friday. About 10,000 security personnel, including eight companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed to the seaside pilgrim town for the event.
During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath Temple.
Similar celebrations are being held at the newly inaugurated Lord Jagannath temple in West Bengal's Digha, which is witnessing its first-ever Rath Yatra. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also in the coastal town to participate in the Yatra.
The West Bengal government had triggered a row after it inaugurated the Jagannath Temple in the coastal town of Digha in April and named it 'Jagannath Dham'.
'May This Holy Festival Bring Happiness': PM Modi On Rath Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered greetings to the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.
“On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!” he said in a post on X in Hindi.
भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पवित्र अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। श्रद्धा और भक्ति का यह पावन उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए, यही कामना है। जय जगन्नाथ!
Jagannath Yatra 2025 LIVE: President Murmu Wishes Devotees
President Droupadi Murmu greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.
"On the occasion of the sacred Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the devotees of Lord Jagannath residing in India and abroad. By witnessing Lord Balabhadra, Lord Shri Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan on the chariot, millions of devotees experience divine bliss," the President said on X.
She also said the "human-like divine play of the deities is the speciality of the Rath Yatra".
"On this auspicious occasion, my prayer to the Lord is that peace, friendship, and harmony prevail throughout the world," President Murmu said.
Rath Yatra In Ahmedabad
The 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath also began in Ahmedabad with thousands of devotees joining in for a glimpse of the deity.
The raths or chariots of Lord Jagganath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra were pulled out of the Jagannath temple in Jamalpur area of the city by the Khalasi community as per the age-old tradition.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his family members participated in the morning prayers at the Jagannath temple, while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed 'pahind vidhi', a traditional ceremony of symbolic cleaning of roads by a golden broom.
The procession, usually comprising 18 elephants, 100 trucks, 'bhahan-mandlis' (devotional groups) and 30 akhadas (local gymnasiums), will cover a distance of 16 km during the day.
रथयात्रा के पावन अवसर पर श्री जगन्नाथ मंदिर, अहमदाबाद की मंगला आरती में शामिल होना अपने आप में दिव्य और अलौकिक अनुभव होता है। आज महाप्रभु की मंगला आरती में शामिल होकर दर्शन-पूजन किया। महाप्रभु सभी पर अपना आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें।
Snipers On Rooftops. AI-Powered Cameras: Puri Turns Fortress For Rath Yatra
The seaside pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha has turned into a fortress with around 10,000 security personnel deployed for the annual Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath.
Rath Yatra 2025 LIVE: Devotees To Draw Chariots Of 3 Deities
Devotees Gather For Grand Rath Yatra Of Lord Jagannath In Puri
Lakhs of devotees have gathered at Odisha's Puri for the annual Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra.
Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in the coastal town.
#WATCH | Odisha | Sea of devotees gather outside the Shri Jagannath Temple to witness the world-famous annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings in Puri