Rath Yatra 2025 LIVE: Lakhs of devotees have arrived in Odisha's Puri for Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra, which is set to begin on Friday. About 10,000 security personnel, including eight companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed to the seaside pilgrim town for the event.

During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra -- to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath Temple.

Similar celebrations are being held at the newly inaugurated Lord Jagannath temple in West Bengal's Digha, which is witnessing its first-ever Rath Yatra. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also in the coastal town to participate in the Yatra.

The West Bengal government had triggered a row after it inaugurated the Jagannath Temple in the coastal town of Digha in April and named it 'Jagannath Dham'.

Here Are Live Updates On Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra 2025: